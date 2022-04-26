Proof’s Rover Pants Are The Exact Boost I Needed in My Spring Wardrobe

When it comes to pants, the right pair needs to fit several criteria. For me, I look for pants that will match well with a lot of different outfits, can slide between different levels of formality, are made of sturdy material, and of course, feel good to wear. It is particularly tough to find pants that genuinely fit my body well too with so many pairs simply designed for different body types or shapes.

The unfortunate truth is that for the overwhelming majority of pants you buy over the course of your life, you can really only expect to have about half the vital criteria met—or at least that’s what I thought I’d have to settle for until I tried Proof’s Rover Pants. The Proof Rover Pants have undoubtedly become one of the most versatile and useful pairs of pants that I have ever owned.

One of the first things I noticed about the Rover Pants was how high-quality the material felt. The pants are made of a canvas fabric that is specifically engineered to be more durable than traditional pants of a similar design. Despite this, they still offer a fair amount of flexibility and stretch, so I never feel restricted or stifled in them—even after wearing them for an entire day.

Proof Rover Pant These versatile pants come in a wide variety of different colors including Anthracite, Dune, Light Brown, Dark Olive (my personal favorite) and Grey. Buy at Huckberry $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The huge variety of color choices also plays into how easily they fit with so many different types of outfits. The Rover Pants are capable of handling hiking outdoors, but they also look clean and put-together enough to work perfectly in an office setting (my editor and I are actually both wearing them today!). I’ve even worn the pants out to dinner at an upscale wine bar and then put them on again the next morning with sneakers and a t-shirt for a hungover breakfast. They looked surprisingly appropriate for both occasions.

Beyond all of this, the Rover Pants are surprisingly comfortable. The pants are designed with a little extra room around the crotch and the legs despite the tapered style that helps you move around a lot easier without being suffocated by them. One of the smallest features that I actually appreciate the most is this Dart seam that runs on the backside of each pant leg behind the knee. This little seam on the back helps make it easier and less restrictive when you bend down. Sure, it’s a pretty minor detail, but it really does make a big difference to me when I’m wearing them.

You can buy the Proof Rover Pants on Huckberry in either straight or slim cuts. The pants come in nine total colors for the slim cut and 7 colors for the straight cut.

