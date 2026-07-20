Humbled World Cup Team Hit by ‘Curse of Trump’

The “Trump curse” appears to have struck again following Argentina’s defeat by Spain in the World Cup final.

The South American side crumbled against the Europeans and was unable to register a shot on target on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Spaniard Ferran Torres fired his team to glory in the 106th minute, sinking Argentinian hopes of extending their status as world champions.

Don't cry for me, Argentina. Agustin Marcarian/REUTERS

But it only came after Donald Trump, 80, put his faith in Lionel Messi and co. ahead of the game, telling Fox presenter Jenny Taft that he thought Argentina would win and that its superstar would be the difference.

“I knew you were going to ask. I thought about it a lot,” Trump said. “I hate to get involved, even though politically it doesn’t matter so much. The head of Argentina is a friend of mine. He’s done a terrific job. But I would say that it’s hard to bet against Messi.”

Trump previously called Argentina’s far-right leader Javier Milei his “favorite president” and admired his policies, particularly on economics.

Messi, 39, has become the face of soccer in the U.S. since joining Inter Miami in 2023, and Trump took the opportunity to praise him further for his performance against England in the semi-final, where the former Barcelona star made a crucial pass.

“That was perfect. If you had a strike zone, it was exactly where it had to be,” Trump added. “I won’t pick sides, I just think it’s very hard to bet against Messi.”

Trump hands Messia his runners-up medal. Lee Smith/REUTERS

It’s not the first time Trump’s words of support have come shortly before a team has been booted from the tournament.

Last week, England captain Harry Kane sat next to his manager, Thomas Tuchel, for a presser ahead of their quarter-final clash with Norway, during which he confirmed he had played a round of golf with Trump a year and a half earlier.

“We played about 18 months ago. He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So yeah, when the president invites you somewhere…” the 32-year-old said.

“It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him, and his golf is pretty good, to be honest with you,” Kane said. “I hope I can play golf as good as him when I’m his age, that’s for sure... I was just grateful that he invited me to play, for sure.”

Trump and Infantino get in on Spain's glory. Lee Smith/REUTERS

Trump had revealed they had played earlier this month, saying, “I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him, and I like him a lot. He’s a good golfer, too. He’s really great.”

When Kane’s men were ejected from the tournament less than a week after revealing their round of golf, people online immediately suggested it was the “Trump curse.”

That wasn’t the first time Trump had found himself backing a losing team, either. Earlier in the tournament, the president waded in when U.S. striker Folarin Balogun was sent off during their game against Bosnia & Herzegovina. His corresponding one-game ban was suspended for a year after Trump asked FIFA boss and close buddy Gianni Infantino to launch a review.

X users commented on a "Trump curse" after England's loss. X/ren2_you

FIFA has said Trump’s involvement played no part in the unprecedented decision to suspend the suspension.

Balogun was on the field for the USMNT’s next game, where he witnessed his team’s 4-1 thrashing by Belgium up close and personal. Afterward, Belgium’s stars celebrated by performing a routine that appeared to mock Trump’s jerky arm dance, which has become his trademark at rallies.

There was also talk of the curse in June, when Trump ventured to Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Scaramucci posts about the Trump curse. X

The Knicks had been on a 13-game playoff winning streak, but that ended when Trump was in attendance.

He didn’t go to any of the other Knicks playoff games, all of which they won on their way to romping to the NBA Championship title.