CHEAT SHEET
UNBEARABLE
Bahamas Fisherman Says He Had to Watch Helplessly as His Wife Drowned in Front of Him
A fisherman from the Bahamas has given a heartbreaking account of the moment he had to watch helplessly as his wife drowned in floods that claimed their home at the height of Hurricane Dorian. Howard Armstrong told CNN the water rose rapidly until it was up their necks. “We were doing all right until the water kept coming up, and all the appliances were going around the house, like the washer machine,” he said. His wife, Lynn, succumbed to hypothermia and slipped underwater after spending hours in the floodwaters. “And then I kept with her, and she just drowned on me,” he said before breaking down in tears. The death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas stands at seven but Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has warned the public to expect that number to climb as floodwaters recede.