Hurricane Dorian Death Toll Rises to 30 in the Bahamas
The death toll has risen to 30 in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which pummeled the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm for over a day and a half. Bahamian health minister Duane Sands told The Associated Press the number could be “significantly higher.” Emergency officials spread throughout the islands Thursday to track down people who were reported as missing—over 5,500 people have been listed as missing on one website, DorianPeopleSearch.com—and to set up emergency aid centers. United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said about 70,000 people “are in immediate need of life-saving assistance” on Grand Bahama and Abaco islands. The United Nations, U.S. Coast Guard, the British Royal Navy, and more are on the scene to provide help. Hurricane Dorian has since pushed up the coast, now battering the coast of North and South Carolina.