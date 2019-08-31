CHEAT SHEET

    Hurricane Dorian Is Now a Category 4 Storm

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced late Friday that Hurricane Dorian has strengthened from a Category 3 to a Category 4 hurricane. The agency says the storm has sustained winds near 130 mph, and is currently about 575 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida and approximately 400 miles from Northwestern Bahamas. In previous advisories, the NOAA said the Bahamas were on Hurricane Watch. Projections have also said the storm is expected to make landfall in Florida early next week.

