Pols: Hysterectomies Just Part of ‘Horror’ at Detention Site
SHUT IT DOWN
A privately run federal detention facility in Georgia made national headlines amid accusations that a doctor pushed women into unnecessary hysterectomies. But members of Congress who toured the Irwin County Detention Center on Saturday say there are many more problems and the site should be shut down. “This is a horror show, it truly is worse than I expected,” Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA) said after visiting the lockup used for immigrants and U.S. Marshals Service inmates. The Associated Press reports that the politicians heard about shoddy COVID-19 protections, black mold, and procedures performed without consent.