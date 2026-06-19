I Know What Ego Maniac Trump Is Really Fixated On

More than anything else, Donald Trump cares about himself. And according to his biographer, he wants to leave behind as much of himself across the nation’s capital as he possibly can before he’s gone for good.

Author Michael Wolff explained on the latest episode of Inside Trump’s Head that, beyond all of the responsibilities and major issues to contend with as the commander-in-chief, Trump, 80, really just wants to make sure Washington remembers him.

“This is top of mind for him. This is top of his agenda,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles, citing sources inside the White House. “This is taking more time within the White House than any other issue.”

“This is more important than the war. This is more important than immigration. This is more important than… the midterms, and thinking about that,” he continued. “This is his primary focus—what I can do for Washington. Washington is the legacy that I leave."

“And it’s curious because Donald Trump doesn’t think about legacy in the way that other presidents do,” Wolff added. “And you might conclude that, therefore, he doesn’t think about legacy—that is, the legacy in the law, the legacy in the structure of government... legacy as an abstraction."

“So, what he does is think about this, is legacy in concrete—‘I am going to change things... I am going to create a physical change here.’ And it’s a particular Trumpian response."

Trump's $14 million project to overhaul the Reflecting Pool by painting it "American Flag Blue" has resulted in its worst algae bloom in years. Eric Lee/Reuters

Since entering office for his second presidential term, Trump has prioritized several efforts to physically make his mark across The District.

Aside from physically demolishing the entire East Wing of the White House to make room for his $600 million ballroom—which contractor records obtained by The Washington Post reveal is, in fact, partially funded by taxpayers—Trump tried to permanently stick his name on the historic John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Trump showed off his ballroom project to reporters. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

However, federal judges shut down the president’s brazen attempt to plaster his name on the venue meant as a memorial to the assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

All traces of his name from the center, including digital ones, were ordered removed by June 12—two days before his 80th birthday. However, permanent scaffolding has been erected to hide the humiliating removal of Trump’s name from the facade.

Scaffolding and tarps block the sign at The Kennedy Center, days after the venue's deadline to remove Trump's name. Sarah Ewall-Wice

“It’s him imposing himself. He’s inescapable, unignorable, ubiquitous,” Wolff explained. “He will—in his mind now, he is creating a Washington that will forever... or at least, for the next decades or a hundred years, evoke his name. ‘Donald Trump. I was here. No one will ever forget that I was here.’”

Reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung sent the Daily Beast a frequently recycled statement: “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Fireworks for Trump's birthday brawl rang out across D.C. Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

“This is central to him. This is what is in his head now,” Wolff said. “‘I have less than two and a half years in order to accomplish this, and we are going to spend a good part of every day in this White House addressing this.’”

“And the efforts of his opponents and the caretakers of Washington to frustrate this, to slow it, to impede it, to deprive him of his—this right to put his name on everything..." he added. “These are significant political issues for him. More significant, in fact, than the war in Iran.”

Trump finally put his 110-day war with Iran on pause on Wednesday after he signed a memorandum of understanding with the Middle Eastern foe during a visit to France’s Palace of Versailles—the same castle toppled by the French Revolution.

As a result of the war that the president started nearly four months ago, 13 service members were killed, and hundreds more were injured. Domestic gas prices skyrocketed to the highest prices seen since 2022, thanks to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.