ICE Agents Given Secret New Orders in Minnesota After Uproar Over Killings

Federal immigration agents in Minnesota will be equipped with megaphones and required to avoid “agitators” under new directives issued after two U.S. citizens were shot dead.

An internal directive sent out Wednesday tells Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to focus exclusively on immigrants with “a criminal history” and “verbalize every step of the arrest process” using megaphones, according to Reuters.

The directive marks a major shift from the broader approach that had until now been used in President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement operations.

A sign is raised in support of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at a candle light vigil during a peaceful protest in Los Angeles. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

“DO NOT COMMUNICATE OR ENGAGE WITH AGITATORS,” an email outlining the guidance read. “It serves no purpose other than inflaming the situation. No one is going to convince the other. The only communication should be the officers issuing commands.”

“We are moving to targeted enforcement of aliens with a criminal history. This includes arrests, not just convictions. ALL TARGETS MUST HAVE A CRIMINAL NEXUS,” the directive said.

The memo does not specify what actions would prompt commands or how officers should respond if people do not comply.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

The changes come after federal immigration agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis after Trump deployed thousands of agents to the city.

One of those killed was 37‑year‑old Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who was shot multiple times Saturday after intervening to assist a woman who had been shoved to the ground. His death occurred just weeks after 37‑year‑old Renée Good, a mother, was fatally shot by an ICE agent nearby.

Officials initially described both Pretti and Good as violent threats, claims that have been disputed by multiple videos and witness accounts.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP via Getty Images

The shootings have plunged the administration into crisis, with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem facing mounting calls to step down, and nearly 150 lawmakers backing an effort to impeach her.

Trump has defended Noem amid questions about her future. “I think she’s doing a very good job,” he told reporters Tuesday. “The border is totally secure.”

Meanwhile, Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino—who had led aggressive sweeps in Minneapolis and other cities—has been pulled back from the frontline role and is expected to retire or return to a previous post.

Border czar Tom Homan is now set to oversee immigration enforcement in Minnesota.

U.S. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has been reassigned from Minnesota. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Trump himself has said he intends to “de-escalate a little bit” in Minneapolis after the shootings and widespread protests.

But the president is now facing a growing revolt from members of his own party over his administration’s aggressive immigration tactics.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott called the shootings “murder,” while Sen. Lisa Murkowski raised “serious questions” about enforcement practices, and Sen. Bill Cassidy urged an independent investigation.

On Tuesday, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Suozzi of New York formally requested a meeting with Trump to discuss rising public opposition to the administration’s aggressive immigration policies.

“The tragedy in Minneapolis and the looming federal government shutdown demand that Congress and the White House—Democrats and Republicans—finally work together to address the immigration and border security issues that have festered for too long,” the co-chairs of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus wrote.

New York Rep. Mike Lawler has called on ICE and Customs and Border Protection to review and adjust their enforcement methods in the wake of the fatal shootings.