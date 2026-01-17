ICE Barbie Goons Sent Into Panic By DHS Boss’ Pricey Wish List

Kristi Noem’s DHS underlings are falling apart over one commissioner’s lofty office renovation dreams, which don’t seem as popular as her recent $172 million splurge on luxury jets.

The controversial ask comes courtesy of Customs and Border Protection commissioner Rodney Scott, who began putting together a $2.1 million project request in September to fine-tune his working environment.

A memo—which was approved by DHS acting CFO Holly Mehringer in November—earmarked a total $137,000 for sprucing up Scott’s personal office, including $33,000 for “window treatments, millwork, and equipment” as “the space finishes are damaged, peeling, and antiquated,” according to Politico.

Rodney Scott and his team put forward a $2.1 million HQ renovation plan, including $137,000 for his own office. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Unfortunately, not all of Scott’s colleagues share his passion for interior design.

“Don’t waste our time with silly things like this when we have other priorities we want to focus on. The last thing that should be on his mind is making your office fancier,” one DHS officer told the outlet.

Another complained: “We were like, what? This seems totally insane.”

The $2,064,765 total also includes a $299,850 furniture budget and $86,733 for furniture “services,” with a large portion committed to bettering IT and fixing what seems to be a large mold problem.

Noem decided against Scott's $137,000 request, but is going ahead with the other $1.9 million of the project. Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

in December, Noem decided to halt the $137,000 focused on Scott’s office considering upgrades to the commissioner’s spaces as recently as 2024—but was happy to approve a $1.9 million chunk of the plan.

“Secretary Noem personally reviews and approves any contract above $100,000 to ensure every penny is spent to advance DHS’s mission of protecting the American people and safeguarding our nation,” a DHS spokesperson stated to Politico.

“Through this thorough review and prudent financial stewardship, she has saved the American people over $13 billion in less than a year.”

Noem doesn’t always compose herself as a super-saver. Late last year, documents obtained by the New York Times revealed a $172 million DHS contract with Gulfstream to buy two “used” G700 jets, which boast “the most spacious cabin in the industry.”

The ICE frontwoman has also taken advantage of free accommodation in a fancy D.C. military home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, which is usually reserved for the Coast Guard Commandant.

The DHS secretary recently treated the office to two luxury jets for a slick $172 million. Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

While Noem has gained plenty of perks from the job, her decision to personally approve any spending requests of over $100,000 from other staffers is not going down too well in the department.