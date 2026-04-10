ICE Barbie Faces New Humiliation Amid Husband’s ‘Bimbofication’ Scandal

Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem could already be forced out of the phony role she was given after being unceremoniously fired by Donald Trump from leading the Department of Homeland Security, according to a report.

Noem is said to be barely showing up at the office for her seemingly made-up position as special envoy to the Shield of the Americas. At least four officials who followed her from DHS into the role have been placed on administrative leave by the White House, the Daily Mail reported.

Questions are now being raised about how long Noem can last in the diminished position. Another ouster in such a short span would add to the embarrassment for the 54-year-old, following the emergence of photos of her husband, Bryon, wearing comically large fake breasts while interacting with “bimbofication” fetish models online.

“This post was intended as a soft landing so it didn’t look like Noem was immediately being fired,” a State Department source told the Daily Mail. “But no one really thinks she should have this job. The State Department was not happy to have her here, and the understanding is that she’s not going to be here much longer.”

The Daily Mail also revealed Bryon Noem's secret kink. Daily Mail

Noem is said to be increasingly isolated in her new role, with members of her already small team reportedly not showing up to the office.

According to the Daily Mail, Noem held just one meeting this week, which was conducted virtually because staff had either been reassigned within the State Department or were working remotely.

Several members of her team who moved over from DHS do not know what they are supposed to be doing in the newly created office, which Trump established last month to combat drug cartels.

“The thing itself is still being figured out,” one Trump official told the outlet. “It doesn’t make sense to just have a bunch of folks not really having a substantive role.”

Noem is also said to have decorated her office with memorabilia from her time at DHS, including hats she wore while cosplaying in a variety of uniformed roles.

It is unclear if Kristi Noem is displaying this Coast Guard hat in her new office. Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

Another source told the Daily Mail that the office is being “shrunk to nothing” and is not expected to last much longer. “Noem’s stuff has been moved in there, but she never shows up. I don’t think it’s a real thing,” the source said.

Noem’s disastrous professional life is coinciding with constant scandals surrounding her personal one. Noem claimed the family had been “blindsided” by the photos of her husband engaging in the “bimbofication” fetish scene.

The exposure of the secret cross-dressing life of the man she has been married to for 36 years followed longstanding rumors that Noem is having an affair with Trump ally Corey Lewandowski.

Lewandowski—who effectively served as Noem’s de facto chief of staff at DHS despite officially working as an unpaid “special government employee”—appears to have followed her into the new role, despite not holding an official title.

On March 26, the U.S. Embassy in Guyana shared photos from Noem’s trip to the South American country, including one showing Lewandowski seated next to her during an official meeting.

Corey Lewandowski was sitting next to Kristi Noem while she met with Guyana’s​president, Irfaan Ali. U.S. Embassy in Guyana

Noem and Lewandowski have denied having an affair, which some have described as the “worst-kept secret in D.C.”