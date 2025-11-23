ICE Barbie Makes Big Show of Handing Out Fake Bonus Checks

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spent her Saturday in Las Vegas, where she held a press conference featuring several TSA agents employed at Harry Reid International Airport and made a show of handing out bonus checks that she admitted were not actually checks.

After announcing the $10,000 bonuses—which, like the bonuses given to air traffic controllers who worked without pay during the government shutdown, were only offered to select employees—Noem said, “Let’s hand out some checks, should we?“

She quickly clarified that, “This is a document that verifies it will be direct deposited into your accounts, OK?” before handing out the documents to the 29 TSA employees gathered behind her.

Noem also announced that the Department of Homeland Security would be investing more than $1 billion in enhancements to airport security checkpoints across the country and that security personnel will receive additional training.

“We know it is our responsibility to not only keep travelers safe, but also to make sure that we’re getting them to their locations safely and in a manner that is pleasant and an enjoyable experience for them and their families,” Noem said.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced similar $10,000 bonuses for air traffic controllers on Thursday in a social media post.

“Santa’s coming to town a little early,” Duffy wrote. ”President Trump wanted to give air traffic controllers and technicians BONUSES for showing up to work EVERY DAY during the government shutdown… and TODAY IS THE DAY!”

He added that 776 “patriotic men and women” would be receiving the bonuses. Union officials who spoke to Axios, however, were concerned by the fact that the employees receiving the bonuses represented just 7 percent of the workforce, meaning that thousands of employees “who consistently reported for duty” during the shutdown were excluded.

Government workers like those employed by TSA were expected to work without pay during the recent government shutdown, which became the longest in U.S. history.

The 43-day shutdown finally ended on Nov. 12 after six Democrats broke ranks and voted with Republicans to pass the temporary funding bill and end the shutdown.