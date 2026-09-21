ICE Barbie Mugs for Trophy Shot With Latest Animal She Killed

Self-confessed dog killer Kristi Noem is courting fresh controversy after posting graphic images of her latest kill online.

The former Homeland Security Secretary bragged in a post on Instagram Monday morning about killing an Elk.

“Finally had a little time to post a few pictures of my archery elk,” Noem wrote in a caption under a carousel of images of the huge, elaborately horned elk clearly dead, with her bow resting on his bloodied hide.

“Super fun hunt with Patrick, Randy, Jason, and Taylor. The strategy and work paid off and I’m so grateful for their help and friendship,” she continued.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

Kristi Noem poses with the elk she killed. Kristi Noem/Instagram

The carousel of photographs included six pictures of Noem, 54, and her hunting buddies posing with the elk, smiling broadly and holding his antlers.

Noem, who recounted in her memoir a disturbing account of taking her young dog Cricket to a pit in her yard and shooting it dead because it was “untrainable,” lists hunting as the top priority in her Instagram biography.

“Hunting and Horses, Government and Grankids, Fishing and FREEDOM! God bless America!” it reads.

Kristi Noem with a hunting buddy and the dead Elk Kristi Noem/Instagram

Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, was appointed by President Donald Trump to head up the Department of Homeland Security after losing out on the VP spot on his ticket in 2024, largely due to the controversy around her unflinching defense of killing the 14-month-old pup.

At DHS, Noem presided over the aggressive ICE crackdown that led to the killings of two American citizens by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She was also responsible for the built-in-eight-days ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ in Florida, boasting about the dangerous wildlife reducing the need for expensive security.

Kristi Noem touts Alligator Alcatraz. Dept. Homeland Security

A promotional infographic for the detention facility Noem unveiled at its opening said there was “over 10 miles of Everglades on all sides.”

The controversial facility was shuttered in the summer amid hurricane fears and allegations of human rights violations.

Noem was unceremoniously fired by Trump, 80, in March amid rumors of an affair with her subordinate Corey Lewandowski.

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski photographed together in August. TMZ

When Noem dodged a direct question about the affair while testifying to Congress, it was reportedly the ammunition Trump needed to pull the trigger on her dismissal.

Subsequent investigations have raised accusations of widespread corruption by Lewandowski during his time at the agency.

Noem ended her marriage to Bryon Noem in July, after sensational pictures of her husband’s online proclivities surfaced. Bryon’s online habits were first exposed in March by the Mail, which reported that he paid thousands of dollars to online “bimbofication” cam girls, who pump excessive amounts of saline into their breasts to mimic those of a real-life Barbie.

Kristi, 54, and Bryon, 56, were high school sweethearts who married in 1992. Their three children, Kassidy, 32, Kennedy, 29, and Booker, 24, have four kids among them.

Despite no official confirmation of their relationship, Noem and Lewandowski were spotted together on vacation in August. Lewandowski was not in any of the pictures from Noem’s hunting trip.

The images of Noem with the elk had garnered over 14,000 likes on Monday, with over 800 comments.

Many came from upset animal lovers who were disturbed by the graphic pictures.

“Is this supposed to be a proud moment?” one asked.

“At least she’s not killing dogs,” added another.