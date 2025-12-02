ICE Barbie Unleashes Travel Ban Attack After Trump Meeting

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has come out in favor of a travel ban on countries she isn’t naming.

Noem announced Monday night that, following a meeting with Donald Trump, she was “recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

Noem posted about countries that have been "flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies," but didn't name any. X/Sec_Noem

In her post, which Trump, 79, later shared on Truth Social, Noem appeared to allude to the president saying he would pause migration from “third world countries” after an Afghan national allegedly killed a National Guard member and seriously injured another in Washington, D.C. last week.

“Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS,“ Noem, 54, continued. ”WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE."

The DHS account on X echoed the message: “EVERY DAMN COUNTRY.”

Noem and Trump agreed on the need for a full travel ban, but it's unclear which countries it would affect. Pool/Getty Images

It’s unclear which countries would be subject to a travel ban, how the administration would make that determination, and how any ban would overlap with restrictions already on the books.

Neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

In his first term, Trump issued a series of travel bans, each of which were contested in court.

Upon taking office for the second time, Trump issued an executive order directing enhanced vetting of foreign nationals. And in a June proclamation, the president restricted entry from a dozen countries—including Afghanistan—and partially restricting entry from seven more.

“President Trump is fulfilling his promise to protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors that want to come to our country and cause us harm,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Abigail Jackson said at the time.

Trump primarily targeted countries in the Middle East and Africa with his June executive order. The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“These commonsense restrictions are country-specific and include places that lack proper vetting, exhibit high visa overstay rates, or fail to share identity and threat information.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated Noem’s message on Fox News later Monday night.

“If you don’t align with the values of the United States, and you don’t respect our country, our culture, our laws, and our people, you are not welcome here,” she said.