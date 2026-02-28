ICE Barbie’s Lavish Plans Enrage Trump Insiders

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has reportedly drawn the ire of her fellow Trump officials after proposing the use of deportation funds to purchase a $70 million luxury jet the department is already using.

While her department has been temporarily shut down, Noem has been trying to get the green light to buy a lavish Boeing 737, equipped with a queen-sized bed, kitchen, bar, and four flat-screen televisions.

The jet is already being used to shepherd Noem and her alleged lover Corey Lewandowski around the country, despite her department’s claims that it would be used for deportations.

Noem is understood to use the aircraft to jet around the country with her alleged lover, Lewandowski. NBC News

The funds for the jet would come out of the pot allocated for Project Homecoming, the self-deportation program co-run by DHS and the State Department, a proposal that has reportedly frustrated the Office of Management and Budget as well as the State Department.

“This is the world’s worst deal to buy an aircraft,” an anonymous senior administration official told Axios. A source also told Axios that OMB Director Russell Vought, whose office is responsible for approving such an expense, expressed concerns about the jet.

OMB Director Russell Vought (2nd R) speaks alongside President Donald Trump (L), Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (2nd L), and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, in June 2025. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast reached out to DHS, OMB, and the State Department for comment.

The Department of Homeland Security is currently leasing the jet, but a spokesperson claimed that purchasing would save taxpayers money.

“This new plane will serve dual missions— both as ICE deportation flights and for cabinet-level travel,” the DHS spokesperson told NBC News. “This plane flies at 40% cheaper than what the military aircraft flies for ICE deportation flights—saving the American taxpayer hundreds of millions of dollars. This is part of Secretary Noem’s broader efforts to clamp down on inefficiencies and save taxpayer dollars.”

Noem insists the luxury jet will be used for deportations, as well as official Cabinet business. NBC News

The department told NBC News that the bedroom would be refitted with seats to “meet the demands” of its deportation plans. Currently, the aircraft can fit 18 people, but deportation flights typically hold between 50 and 100.

The jet’s indulgent features have made it the subject of controversy, and ongoing reports that it is being used as a private hideout for Noem and Lewandowski’s rumored affair.

If the purchase goes through, the Boeing 737 will be added to DHS’ existing fleet of luxury aircraft. The department purchased two Gulfstream G700s for $172 million last October, raising questions among Democratic lawmakers.

Corey R. Lewandowski, Noem's chief adviser, has repeatedly denied the alleged relationship. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“In addition to raising serious questions about your ability to effectively lead an agency whose procurement strategies appear to vary on a whim, the procurement of new luxury jets for your use suggests that the U.S. [Coast Guard] has been directed to prioritize your own comfort above the U.S.C.G.’s operational needs, even during a government shutdown,” a letter to Noem from Congresswomen Rosa DeLauro and Lauren Underwood reportedly said. “We are deeply concerned about your judgment, leadership priorities, and responsibility as a steward of taxpayer dollars.”

This new purchase request comes during another partial government shutdown impacting Trump’s DHS. Congress has been at an impasse when it comes to funding the agency, as Democratic lawmakers wish to rein in Immigration and Customs Enforcement following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.

South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem takes part in a sound check as political commentator Corey Lewandowski looks on at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Noem announced the suspension of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry in response to the lack of funding to her department, although TSA later confirmed that its PreCheck services were still in operation.