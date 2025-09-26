ICE Sniper Was Stoner ‘All About the Weed’

ICE shooter Joshua Jahn was a singularly motivated stoner who was “all about the weed,” his former boss has claimed.

The 29-year-old has been identified as the sniper who opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility from a rooftop, critically injuring two detainees and killing another, before turning the gun on himself.

Jahn worked at Golden Leaf cannabis farm in Benton City, Washington, in 2017 for a three-week harvest, but failed to impress, his former boss, Ryan Sanderson, told the New York Post.

“He was all about the weed,” the 49-year-old said. “He wanted to be part of the scene. He lived in his car while he helped.”

Sanderson painted the image of a drifter, saying the Fairfield, Texas, native worked in a 15-person team “picking leaves and listening to music,” who, after the harvest ended, was let go.

“He would come to work. He didn’t say a whole lot,” Sanderson continued, ”He wasn’t an exceptional worker by any stretch.”

Members of the FBI investigate a building allegedly used by a shooter in the attack. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

He was arrested in Collin County, Texas, for cannabis-related offences in 2015. So passionate was his adoration for the drug, Sanderson speculated, that it was likely the source of his unexceptional employment record.

“There are people who work, and there are people who go through the motions. He was one of those guys. He didn’t work that hard, probably because he was too high,” he added.

“Eventually, I couldn’t justify keeping him because he wasn’t an all-star by any stretch.” Jahn is understood to have gone back to his work with solar panels in Texas after the harvest.

“Then he had to go home,” he said, adding cannabis, “wasn’t legal in Texas... That’s kinda a 180, that’s a dirty, hardworking job… He probably didn’t have any direction, any work.”

During their time together, Sanderson said he didn’t discuss politics, “nobody did.”

“I have a sense that his motive was to come up here and get weed.”

Authorities identified Jahn as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooter shortly after the attack, also finding bullets reportedly inscribed with the words “anti-ICE.”

The acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Nancy Larson, told a press conference that his “game plan” was also discovered. She said he wanted to “maximise lethality against ICE personnel and to maximise property damage at the facility.” She added, “He hoped to minimise any collateral damage or injury to the detainees and any other innocent people.”

Law enforcement personnel outside the home of Joshua Jahn, the suspected gunman in the Dallas attack. Jeffrey McWhorter/Reuters

Joseph Rothrock, FBI special agent in charge, said per NBC, “Jahn specifically intended to kill ICE agents... He searched for information about the office building and how to track ICE agents’ locations.”

Investigators also claimed he regarded the work of ICE as “human trafficking.”