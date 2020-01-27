Idaho Doomsday Couple Found in Hawaii—Without Missing Kids

A doomsday-obsessed couple from Idaho who are at the center of several missing-child and suspicious death investigations have been found in Hawaii, police announced Monday.

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were served with a search warrant on Sunday—but authorities did not find Vallow’s children, Tylee and J.J., with them in Princeville on the island of Kauai.

Daybell and Vallow got married weeks after her second husband was shot to death by her brother in what police initially described as a self-defense situation.

Daybell’s first wife had died months earlier of what authorities at first listed as natural causes. They have since exhumed her body to conduct an autopsy, which has not been released yet.

The newlyweds attracted scrutiny when extended family told police they were worried because they had not heard from Vallow’s children, 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J., who has special needs.

Daybell and Vallow then skipped town. Rexburg, Idaho, police publicly pleaded with the couple to disclose the children’s whereabouts but they refused to cooperate.

So Idaho authorities initiated a child-protection action on behalf of the missing kids and obtained a court order to force Vallow to produce them within five days.

“We can confirm that Lori Vallow was served with that order in the city of Princeville on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, on Saturday, January 25th by the Kauai Police Department and that Chad Daybell was with her,” police said in a statement.

“We can further confirm that Tylee and J.J. were not with Lori and Chad and there is no evidence that Tylee and J.J. were ever in Hawaii.”

If Vallow doesn’t comply with the order, she could be arrested on contempt of court charges.