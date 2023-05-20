Idaho Pregnant Mother and Son Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide, Police Say
‘DEVASTATED’
Preliminary investigation from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office suggests a pregnant mother, who was found dead from gunshot wounds alongside her toddler in her Idaho property, murdered her son before committing suicide. At around 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, authorities responded to a report of a death in the home, where they found the bodies of 33-year-old Elizabeth Lawley and her 2-year-old child, Sheriff Holly Lindsey said in a Facebook post. The mother was several months pregnant, according to KREM. Idaho State Police have joined the sheriff’s office’s investigation, KREM reported, and the office is waiting to hear back from the medical examiner for more details on the incident. Lindsey shared that in her 19 years of service, she has never seen her office so “devastated.” “Today was an extremely difficult day for the family, for our office, and for this community,” the sheriff wrote. “And I can only imagine what the family is going through.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.