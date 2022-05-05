CHEAT SHEET
Illinois Dad Killed Teen Daughter Weeks Before Graduation, Cops Say
A 42-year-old father allegedly beat his 17-year-old daughter to death in their Tinley Park, Illinois home just weeks before the girl was set to graduate from high school. Police say Mohammed Almaru had slit his wrists and throat and was under the influence of narcotics when they arrived at the family home where they found his badly bruised and beaten daughter Mia Maro dead in the basement. There were no witnesses, and the motive is unknown. Almaru remains intubated in the hospital from his wounds and has not been able to respond to police questioning.