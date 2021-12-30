Illinois Police Officer Shot Dead While Responding to Complaint of Dogs Barking
TRAGIC
An Illinois police officer died late Wednesday, and another was critically injured, after a hotel shooting in Bradley, Illinois, a town 50 miles south of Chicago. As reported by the Associated Press, the officers reported to a Comfort Inn after receiving complaints of dogs barking loudly in a car parked outside. When they visited the room thought to belong to the dog owners, the cops were shot. They were rushed to a hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries. A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan, and an unnamed accomplice. Per the AP, the Comfort Inn violence was the second police shooting in Illinois of the day. A sheriff's deputy was reported to have been shot and killed in Mill Shoals that same evening along a highway.