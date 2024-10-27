In Crucial Swing State, These 2020 ‘Fake’ Electors Are Back and Say They’d Do It Again

Five Pennsylvania Republicans who took part in the 2020 Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the presidential election results will serve as electors again this year, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. William Bachenberg, Bernadette Comfort, Ash Khare, Patricia Poprik, and Andrew Reilly were among the 20 people who submitted themselves as Pennsylvania electors in 2020 to cast votes for former president Donald Trump, despite the fact that Joe Biden won the state’s popular vote. They were chosen by their state party again this year, along with 14 others, to cast Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral college votes if Trump wins—and, possibly, if he doesn’t. “I will stand on what I did in 2020,” Reilly, a Republican National Committee member, told the Inquirer. Pennsylvania‘s purported alternate electors for Trump were unique—and avoided legal blowback—because they said they were only putting themselves forward in the event a court overturned the state’s election results. “We’re in a situation where Republicans are saying, ‘Heads I win, tails you lose,’” political scientist Brendan Nyhan told the Inquirer. “They demand the legitimacy of their wins be accepted, and reject the legitimacy of elections in which they’re defeated. That’s not a stable position for democracy.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT