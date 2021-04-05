India Records Biggest Ever Daily Caseload, and the New Variant Behind the Surge Is Found in Bay Area
DESPERATE
India on Monday reported its biggest single-day spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The health ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 infections in the preceding 24 hours. The biggest contributor to the surge has been the western state of Maharashtra, home to the commercial capital of Mumbai. The state will start shutting cinemas, restaurants, shopping centers, and places of worship starting Monday evening.
The double-mutated variant of the coronavirus that is believed to be responsible for the surge in cases in India has been found as far afield as San Francisco, researchers said. Stanford Health experts have confirmed the same double mutation of the coronavirus in at least one case in the Bay Area, however it is hoped current vaccines will be effective against it.