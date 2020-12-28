End of Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
    Indiana Hospital CEO Under Fire For Saying Black Doctor Who Died of COVID-19 ‘Intimidated’ Staff

    INSULT TO INJURY

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Susan Moore/Facebook

    The CEO of Indiana University Health is under fire for releasing a statement claiming that a Black doctor who complained of receiving inadequate COVID-19 treatment before her death “may have [had] intimidated” her nursing team. Dr. Susan Moore posted a video to Facebook claiming that her white doctor made her “feel like I was a drug addict” for requesting more narcotics to deal with her pain. Moore subsequently wrote on Facebook that the hospital provided her adequate care, and that she was discharged, before succumbing to the virus weeks later at a separate hospital. “I do not believe that we failed the technical aspects of the delivery of Dr. Moore’s care,” Indiana University Health CEO Dennis Murphy wrote in the statement. “I am concerned, however, that we may not have shown the level of compassion and respect we strive for in understanding what matters most to patients.”

