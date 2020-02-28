Indiana Cop Charged for Staging Fake Arrest of His Teenage Son
An Indiana police officer has been charged with two felonies after handcuffing and driving his 15-year-old son to a local jail under the guise of arrest in an attempt to scare him. Timothy Hayes Jr., 37, a reserve police officer for the city of Southport, purportedly drove his handcuffed son a month ago to the Marion County Jail and left him in an intake holding area for over thirty minutes, according to the Indiana State Police. The impetus for what the state police deemed an “attempted scare tactic” is unknown.
Detectives began an investigation into the incident after a staffer at Franklin High School said they witnessed something strange off campus—implied to be the fake arrest-in-progress—and reported it to the Department of Child Services. Hayes, who turned himself in to the same jail on Tuesday, has been charged with criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent, and has been placed on administrative leave by Southport PD.