Injured Amtrak Passengers Want $200M+

Four passengers from the Amtrak train that derailed last week are suing. On Monday, personal-injury lawyers filed a federal complaint on behalf of survivors of the crash that killed eight. In the filing, the plaintiffs blame the derailment on engineer Brandon Bostian, but also on Amtrak for failing to install safety technology that might have prevented the train from speeding into a turn before derailing. Amtrak’s liability is capped at $200 million by law, but the lawyers said they plan to challenge that restriction. Another lawsuit was filed last Thursday by an off-duty Amtrak employee.