Instagram Disables Twitter Posts

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
But what will the hipsters do all day long now? Instagram on Wednesday disabled the ability for Twitter to properly display Instagram photos on its website. Twitter users could previously see Instagram photos displayed directly in a tweet, but users must now click a link that will redirect them to Instagram’s site to view such a photo. Instagram’s CEO said, “We’ve decided that right now, what makes sense, is to direct our users to the Instagram website. Obviously things change as a company evolves.” He added that the company intends to completely disable the ability to embed Instagram pictures on Twitter’s website. Relations between Twitter and Instagram have soured since Instagram was acquired by Facebook.