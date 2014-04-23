Intoxicated Girl Taken From PM’s House

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at National Post
A severely intoxicated 18-year-old girl was reportedly taken to the hospital last Saturday night from Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s residence. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, or RCMP, say it will not be investigating the medical call, and would not identify who the girl was, only that it was not a member of Harper’s family. “This was a medical call and not a police matter. It did not involve any of our protectees,” said a statement from the RCMP. The legal drinking age in Ontario is 19. Harper has two teenage children, including a son, Ben, who turns 18 this year.