Intruder Posts Porn Video During Indiana Election Commission’s Zoom Meeting

Indiana’s Election Commission got a rude surprise on Friday when a hacker somehow posted a pornographic video in their virtual Zoom meeting. The commission were meeting on Friday to work out details of their rescheduled primary elections. The disruption was reportedly brief and the meeting continued after the video disappeared. “Zoom bombing”—in which hackers intrude on Zoom meetings, often posting racist or lewd material—has become so prevalent during the pandemic that it prompted an FBI warning and an apology from the company’s CEO. Some virtual classrooms have been bombed, exposing school children to inappropriate images and videos.