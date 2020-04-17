CHEAT SHEET
    Intruder Posts Porn Video During Indiana Election Commission’s Zoom Meeting

    BOMBED

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty

    Indiana’s Election Commission got a rude surprise on Friday when a hacker somehow posted a pornographic video in their virtual Zoom meeting. The commission were meeting on Friday to work out details of their rescheduled primary elections. The disruption was reportedly brief and the meeting continued after the video disappeared. “Zoom bombing”—in which hackers intrude on Zoom meetings, often posting racist or lewd material—has become so prevalent during the pandemic that it prompted an FBI warning and an apology from the company’s CEO. Some virtual classrooms have been bombed, exposing school children to inappropriate images and videos.

