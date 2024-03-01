Investigation Opened Into Death of Pippa Middleton’s Ex: Report
A formal investigation has been opened into the death of 45-year-old Thomas Kingston, a British financier, husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor and the ex of Pippa Middleton. U.K. court officials confirmed the existence of the probe in a statement to US Weekly, writing that it would officially begin Friday. “Please be advised that HM senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Ms Katy Skerrett, will conduct the opening of the inquest into the death of Mr. Thomas Henry Robin Kingston at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court,” a court official wrote Thursday. Kingston was found dead at a home in Gloucestershire Tuesday. In a notice announcing his death, Buckingham Palace did not list a cause of death, but called him a “beloved husband, son, and brother” who “lit up the lives of all who knew him.” Earlier this week local police said that they did not regard the death as suspicious.