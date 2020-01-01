CHEAT SHEET
    Protesters Set Fire at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad; American Troops Fire Tear Gas

    DAY TWO

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters

    Iran-backed militiamen set fire to a roof at the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad on Wednesday—and U.S. troops responded by firing tear gas at the crowd. For a second day, militiamen massed outside the embassy gates to protest U.S. airstrikes that killed 25 fighters in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor. The confrontation prompted President Donald Trump to order 750 troops to the Middle East—with another 3,000 available to be deployed later in the week. Trump has blamed Iran for the attacks, but Iran denies involvement.

