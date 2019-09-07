CHEAT SHEET
TROUBLED WATERS
Iran Seizes Foreign Tugboat and Filipino Crew
Iranian coast guard officials seized a foreign tugboat they say was smuggling fuel in the Gulf, detaining 12 Filipino crew members, according to Reuters quoting Iranian state television. Iranian officials say the ship was carrying nearly 284,000 liters of smuggled diesel but would not reveal the flag the ship was sailing under. The incident unfolded against new reports that Iran announced Saturday it is now capable of raising uranium enrichment past the 20 percent level set forth by the 2015 nuclear deal that the U.S. exited earlier this year. “We have started lifting limitations on our Research and Development imposed by the deal,” Iranian nuclear agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said at a televised news conference. “It will include development of more rapid and advanced centrifuges.”