Is Facebook Building Its Own Phone?

CHEAT SHEET
Facebook is gearing up for a big Android announcement Thursday, and it just might be the introduction of a Facebook phone. Maybe. Tech blogs are abuzz with speculation that there is a new mobile device in the works with an operating system designed specifically for Facebook, even though the social network has given no real indication that it’s interested in such a thing. In fact, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said exactly the opposite. Facebook is the “most-used application on basically every mobile platform,” he pointed out when asked about the possibility of a Facebook phone back in July. Building a whole phone, he said, “really wouldn’t make much sense for us to do.” Still, Zuck and Android are up to something, so who knows. A nerd can dream.