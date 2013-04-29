Is Israel Really Pakistan's Enemy?

A brave Pakistani columnist questions the hatred for Israel inculcated by his state's institutions and proposes that Pakistan move to normal relations with Israel.

We, as a nation, are already suffering from the setbacks of hate-filled curriculum and society that seeped into our values allowing no space for minorities. It is time we start giving space to everyone and work towards inter-faith and inter-ethnic harmony and collaboration.

If we can have friends in India and the USA, why can’t we have friends in Israel? Why not pave a way for initiation of relations, primarily with the people, and not initially the government that may create opportunities for peace and a better future for the coming generations?

(h/t Kapil Komireddi)