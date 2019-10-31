CHEAT SHEET
Islamic State Confirms Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Death, Names New Leader
The Islamic State on Thursday confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an announcement by the terror group’s propaganda arm. President Trump announced that the ISIS leader was terminated on Sunday: “The United States brought the world’s number one terrorist to justice,” Trump said during a triumphant scheduled address. “... He died like a dog. He was whimpering, screaming, crying. He died like a coward.” Al-Baghdadi reportedly fled to an underground tunnel during a U.S. military raid on a compound in Barisha, Syria, then detonated a suicide vest that killed himself and some of his children. ISIS also confirmed the death of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, its former spokesman, which happened in a separate strike after Baghdadi’s death, and announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as the group’s new leader, or caliph, according to the Site Intel Group, an American company that tracks the online activity of extremist groups, including white supremacists and the Islamic State.