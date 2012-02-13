Israel Blames Bombings on Iran

CHEAT SHEET
Israel is blaming Iran for two bombings Monday on its embassies in India and Georgia that injured at least four people, including the wife of an Israeli ambassador. Near simultaneous attacks targeted diplomats in New Delhi and Tbilisi, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran and its Lebanese proxy, Hizbullah. But Iran has denied responsibility. Iran has vowed revenge for the recent assassinations of nuclear scientists, and Hizbullah has been pledging to avenge the killing of one of its leaders four years ago.