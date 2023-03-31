Ivanka Offers Extremely Low Energy Statement in Support of Dad

Ivanka Trump has broken her silence—barely—on her dad’s indictment, posting a vague statement to her Instagram story on Friday morning that said a whole lot of nothing.

“I love my father and I love my country. Today I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern,” the post read.

She did not elaborate on the “support and concern” she was referring to. An aide told The Daily Beast that she would not be commenting beyond those 27 tepid words. “That is all,” the aide said.

The statement appears to be the latest evidence that the former first daughter is distancing herself from the legal and political shitshow surrounding her father, who on Thursday became the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. Meanwhile, she has been missing her social life in elite, liberal New York City circles, according to insiders who spoke to People this week.

Ivanka, once one of her father's most-trusted advisers, has been largely absent as Trump campaigns to retake the presidency—despite living in Miami, just south of Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago.

“They’re enjoying their lives in Miami… and focused on their family” a person close to the couple told The Daily Beast on Friday morning in light of the indictment news.

An aide told The Daily Beast in November that Ivanka skipped out on her dad's 2024 presidential campaign announcement because she wants out of politics so she can focus on her three kids and husband, Jared Kushner.

“This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” Ivanka, 41, said in a statement at the time.

Kushner, once a senior adviser to his father-in-law, appears to still have Trump’s back despite not being a part of his latest campaign, a source told The Daily Beast on Friday. He called Thursday’s indictment “troubling” and claimed it’s a signal that Democrats are fearful of Trump becoming president again.

Earlier this week, a source told People that Ivanka is “no longer” talking her dad out of the holes he continuously digs himself into—including how to navigate a grand jury indictment.

“Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be,” the source said, adding that she's “recreating her business life and raising her children, which are her priorities. She is through with politics.”