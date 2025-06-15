Not even President Donald Trump could wrangle all of his children to attend his big 79th birthday celebration. Much like the many Republicans who awkwardly made their excuses, at least one key family member also seemingly chose to dodge the military parade coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Military.

Shots of the parade stand showed Trump standing alongside First Lady Melania, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Notably absent was Ivanka Trump. Eric could be spotted in the third row, next to his wife Lara, while Tiffany and Don Jr. appear off to the side. Barron Trump was also not seen on the parade stand. ADVERTISEMENT

Weather warnings and the hundreds of thousands marching in “No Kings” protests nationwide did put something of a damper on the proceedings.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Senator Joni Ernst could also be spotted watching the display of tanks and artillery roll down Constitution Avenue. Even “golf buddy” Steve Witkoff made an appearance.

While it’s not clear where exactly she was on Saturday evening, a “bleary-eyed” Ivanka was snapped leaving Katz’s Deli on the Lower East Side of Manhattan hand in hand with husband Jared Kushner late on Thursday night. The pair were celebrating Jared’s brother Joshua Kushner’s 40th birthday in a “wild night.”

Ivanka posted two pics to her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, wishing her father a “happy birthday,” showing her alongside Donald as a child. The couple have intentionally distanced themselves from the political spotlight after serving as key advisers in Trump’s first administration.