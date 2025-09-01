Ivanka’s Pals Say Her Once-Glam Life Is Now a Snoozefest

Rather than return to the White House during her father’s second term, Ivanka Trump is apparently spending her days doing not much at all.

Amid the chaos of President Donald Trump’s second term, his eldest daughter and former senior adviser has largely checked out—retreating to a $24 million estate on Florida’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island to focus on her three children and husband Jared Kushner.

But a scathing Daily Mail report suggests that those close to Ivanka, 43, are starting to wonder: does she miss the action?

“Ivanka said she wanted to move to Florida to spend time with her family, but the children are all at school and Jared’s often away,” one source close to her told the outlet.

Amid the chaos of President Donald Trump’s second term, his eldest daughter and former senior adviser has largely checked out—retreating to a $24 million estate on Florida’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island Ivanka Trump Instagram

These days, Ivanka is reportedly spending her time making breakfast for her three kids, doing school drop-offs, and indulging in leisure activities—tennis, pickleball, and surfing among them. She’s also laser-focused on maintaining her appearance, a callback to her former life as a New York socialite.

“Now they’re no longer big players in Washington, they have all the time in the world to cultivate their good looks. They’ve always been especially vain,” a Trump family friend dished about Ivanka and Kushner.

Ivanka first rose to political prominence during Trump’s 2016 campaign, and served as a senior advisor from 2017 to the end of his first term in 2021, Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Ivanka first rose to political prominence during Trump’s 2016 campaign, and served as a senior advisor from 2017 to the end of his first term in 2021, leading the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. Kushner also served as a senior advisor.

But when Trump announced that he was running for president again in 2022, Ivanka bowed out.

Although, she’s hasn’t completed recused herself from the Trump train. Last month, it was revealed Ivanka will be working alongside her father to organize the first UFC fight on White House grounds.

Still, as her father faces backlash from over global trade wars and his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ivanka has stayed above the fray, enjoying life at elite gatherings like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend the June wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy. Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics,” she said on the Him & Her podcast just before Trump’s second inauguration in January 2025. “There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”

Ivanka added, “I know the cost, and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear.”

But not everyone in her circle buys the rebrand.

As a source told the Mail: “You can’t have it both ways. She spent the first administration complaining about all the media attention and now it seems she can’t get enough of it.”