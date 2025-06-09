J-Pop Star Comes Clean on Claims She’s Newest Musk Baby Mama

A Japanese performed dubbed the “Empress of J-Pop” broke her silence Monday on rumors that she is a secret Elon Musk’s baby mama.

Ayumi Hamasaki denied the theory that she was one of the multiple women with whom Musk had fathered a child after an another baby mama told The New York Times that he had a child with a Japanese pop star.

"I've been keeping an eye on this, and I guess it's time for me to speak up. Elon Musk is not the father of [either of] my children," Hamasaki wrote on her Instagram Story, according to Tokyo Weekender.

J-Pop singer Ayumi Hamasaki is dubbed the "Empress of Pop." MN Chan/Getty Images

Hamasaki, 46, has two sons with two different men, born in 2019 and 2021. The fathers’ identities have not been publicly revealed.

The rumors around the singer began to spread when MAGA author and influencer Ashley St. Clair—who gave birth to his 13th child, a son, last year—claimed that the billionaire had also told her that he had a child with a J-pop star.

Musk has previously claimed that “civilization is going to crumble” if people did not have children, stating that “I do have a lot of kids, and I encourage others to have lots of kids.”

Ashley St. Clair claims that Elon Musk told her he fathered a child with a Japanese pop star. Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

“He made it seem like it was just his altruism and he generally believed these people should just have children,” St. Clair said.

According to text messages reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Musk texted St. Clair in 2023 about a meeting he had with people he referred to as Japanese officials, saying that they wanted him to be a sperm donor for a high-profile woman.

“They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm,” Musk texted St. Clair, later telling her that he agreed to give his sperm to the unnamed woman.

Musk's son X Æ A-12, who is five, is the most prominent of his 14 children. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

As social media users and J-Pop forums began speculating which Japanese star St. Clair could be referring to, Hamasaki quickly became the prime suspect.

The singer admitted she could understand why this seemed like the “sort of thing” she would do.

“Even my mom laughed when she heard the rumors, saying, ‘This seems kind of Ayu-like,’ and if I were someone else, I’d probably be saying ‘Ayu is the pop star [St Clair] was talking about, right?’ But it’s just not true,” she said on Instagram.

Musk has three children with Grimes, one of the five woman acknowledged as having his 14 known children. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“Setting aside my personal image, when my kids are old enough to start Googling things, I don’t want them to run into the rumors and think they’re true, so I’m firmly denying them,” the singer added.

Hamasaki is the best-selling solo artist in Japan, having sold over 50 million albums. Her influence across Asia has earned her the title the “Empress of Pop.”

Musk’s complicated family dynamics have long been in the spotlight. His first six children, the eldest of whom died as a baby, were with first wife Justine Wilson, and include transgender daughter Vivian Wilson, who has become a prominent public critic. He went on to have son X, now five, with Canadian musician Grimes, then two more children during an on-off relationship. But in July 2022, when the relationship with Grimes had apparently recently ended, he had twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis. He then had two more children with Zillis, the latest born this year shortly after his son with St. Clair.

On her end, St. Clair is currently in an ongoing custody battle with Musk over their son, Romulus, the MAGA influencer wanting full custody over their child.

She officially announced the pair’s secret child on X in February, asking for privacy from the media and to “refrain from invasive reporting.”

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote in a statement on X with the caption “Alea Iacta Est,” meaning “the die is cast.”

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

In March, Musk also took to his app to claim that he had given St. Clair enough money to take care of their child, despite not knowing whether Romulus was his or not.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed,” he wrote. “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year.”

I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.



Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025