Political commentator and grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg, has expressed his support for his sister, Tatiana Schlossberg, following the revelation of her cancer diagnosis.

Tatiana, 35, revealed in an essay for The New Yorker published Saturday that she may only have a year to live after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rare and rapidly progressing type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

“Life is short—let it rip,” Jack wrote on his Instagram stories.

He posted the same message twice, once over a background of tarmac and again over a background of an overcast sky after sharing screenshots of his sister’s New Yorker story.

The siblings are cousins of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, who has spearheaded the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

Jack Schlossberg's Instagram Stories posts relating to his sister, Tatiana Schlossberg's cancer diagnosis. Jack Schlossberg / Instagram

Jack, 32, recently announced his bid for the U.S. House of Representatives, targeting the New York seat that will soon be vacated by long-time Democrat Jerry Nadler.

JFK’s grandson is best known for his online antics and is a self-described “silly goose” who regularly attacks his cousin, RFK Jr., in social media comedy skits. He was one of the first members of the powerful Kennedy clan to speak out against RFK Jr.’s anti-vax policies and beliefs.

Tatiana Schlossberg, Jack Schlossberg, Rose Schlossberg, Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy attend a ceremony in Ireland, June 22, 2013. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images

In her moving essay describing her diagnosis—which was caught after a routine blood test immediately following the birth of her daughter in May 2024—Tatiana described the fear her family experienced during this time, thanks to the Trump administration’s healthcare polices led by her cousin.

“Throughout my treatment, [RFK Jr.] had been on the national stage: previously a Democrat, he was running for president as an Independent, but mostly as an embarrassment to me and the rest of my immediate family,” she wrote.

Tatiana Schlossberg during an interview with Seth Meyers on September 3, 2019. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Tatiana’s article was published on the 62nd anniversary of the assassination of her grandfather, former President John F. Kennedy.

Among the issues affecting her current diagnosis, she noted, are the near-half-billion-dollar cut to mRNA vaccine research, the billions cut from the National Institute of Health and the life-saving medicines she received that are now “under review”—all thanks to policy decisions overseen by RFK Jr.

“I freeze when I think about what would have happened if [misoprostol] had not been immediately available to me and to millions of other women who need it to save their lives or to get the care they deserve,” Tatiana writes. She was given the drug, which is also used in medical abortions, to stop a life-threatening postpartum hemorrhage after giving birth.

Tatiana Schlossberg attends her book signing on November 16, 2019. Amber De Vos/Getty Images for goop