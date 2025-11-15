A Deep Dive Into Jack Schlossberg’s Wildest Social Media Moments

Jack Schlossberg has made his official entry into politics, launching a campaign for New York’s 12th Congressional District on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

But before this week, the grandson of John F. Kennedy was better known for something else: his provocative, and sometimes outright bizarre, social media presence.

Schlossberg was best known for his zany social media presence before entering politics this week. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

From reading poetry on a skateboard to prancing in his boxers, to feuding with multiple family members, the Kennedy heir made a name for himself as a self-identified “silly goose.”

The congressional hopeful previously told Jen Psaki that his satirical, often typo-riddled posts are all part of one big strategy to capture attention for the Democrats with Trump-style messaging that is “very clear,” but “very controversial.”

“The internet is a place where it’s difficult to break through if you’re not saying something difficult or at least somehow unexpected,” Schlossberg said on The Briefing with Jen Psaki in January. “I see that Democrats play that game not as well as we could. I use my judgments to make posts that I think are funny and silly, but have a purpose.”

In honor of his new effort at a political career, the Beast is looking back at some of Schlossberg’s most memorable moments on social media.

His eternal feud with RFK Jr.

One serious thread running through Schlossberg’s silly goose content has been his strong condemnation of his cousin, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Schlossberg and his mother, Caroline Kennedy, were two of the first members of the political dynasty to speak out publicly about their cousin’s penchant for conspiracy theories and what they call his “predatory” behavior. (Five of Kennedy’s eight living siblings have also publicly condemned his politics.)

Naturally, Schlossberg took his own unique approach to bashing the HHS Secretary and onetime presidential hopeful. In 2024, the congressional candidate began posting videos in character as original characters giving their takes on RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign.

One character, “Vlad,” was a Russian spy voting for RFK Jr. because he “will give Putin everything he wants.” Another, “Wade,” was a Southern father of three voting against RFK because he found him to be a “liar” who was “pumped full of testosterone and steroids.”

Robert F Kennedy Junior is not my uncle.



He’s my second cousin once removed.



My uncle was really different you’re not actually confused — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 28, 2025

Schlossberg’s attacks hardly cooled down when RFK Jr. bowed out of the presidential race. When Kennedy endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024, Schlossberg took to X to lament, “Been saying it for over a year—RFK Jr. is for sale, works for Trump. Bedfellows and loving it.”

Never been less surprised in my life. Been saying it for over a year — RFKjr is for sale, works for Trump. Bedfellows and loving it.



Kamala Harris is for the people — the easiest decision of all time just got easier. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) August 23, 2024

The posts ramped up again when Trump nominated RFK Jr. to become Secretary of Health and Human Services. Schlossberg reacted live on X to Kennedy’s contentious Senate confirmation hearings, at various points accusing his cousin of trying to “convince people you’re this guru shaman figure and get them into your cult” and branding him an “antisemite.”

Schlossberg has continued his trolling even months after his cousin’s confirmation. In October, he shared a meme listing the items included in a “MAHA Man” Halloween costume, alongside a photo of the HHS Secretary. “Included: Measles, sexual assault, ending cancer research,” read the image. “Not included: Medical knowledge, trying to care. Blaming Jews for COVID sold separately.”

“I’m going as slutty junior,” wrote Schlossberg in the caption.

His one-sided digital affair with JD (and Usha) Vance

Aside from his own cousin, Schlossberg has another favorite target in Trumpland: the vice president.

He sometimes opts for more straightforward hits against Vance, like reposting a TMZ article about the vice president swimming with his shirt on while on vacation or calling him a chicken with a photoshopped graphic. But the more vivid of his tweets include a running joke that he is married to Usha and that JD is his father.

Things first got Oedipal in January, when Schlossberg shouted out his late grandmother in a tweet about the Second Lady, writing, “True or False: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O.”

The influencer then began to refer to Usha as his “wife” in multiple posts, even sharing an image in April that depicted his face was photoshopped onto her daughter’s head with the caption, “Little Jason and his mom.”

Continuing his marriage story, Schlossberg then tweeted, “everyone please tell JD’s kids you call ME dad now.”

Everyone, please tell JD’s kids you call ME dad now @VP — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) September 19, 2025

Schlossberg even rang in Fathers’ Day with a post celebrating his “dad,” JD. “You’re the best, cutest dad, and the way that you care for me, and the way that you care for my wife, Usha… we all love you,” joked Schlossberg in the video.

His Melania Trump Impression

Schlossberg added a third White House figure to his roster of social media targets this summer: Melania Trump. The influencer donned a blonde bob wig and a faux Slovenian accent to film himself reading aloud the First Lady’s open letter to Vladimir Putin calling on him to end the war in Ukraine.

Reverting to his original accent, Schlossberg then quipped, “Interesting, maybe she should talk to someone about that.”

In response to a Daily Mail story about the stunt, Schlossberg later tweeted, “Borrowed wig from JD. He left it on the couch ! Finders keepers :)”

His day-long feud with cousin Patrick Schwarzenegger

RFK Jr. isn’t the only relative Schlossberg has publicly bashed. In January, the would-be congressman got into a heated, mostly one-sided feud with another cousin, White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger. (Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, and Schlossberg’s mother, Caroline Kennedy, are first cousins.)

The feud started after Schlossberg took issue with Schwarzenegger’s January interview with InStyle, in which the actor showed off a photo of his grandmother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, with her brother, JFK, on election night in 1960.

At the same time, RFK Jr. was undergoing his senate hearings to be confirmed as Health and Human Services Secretary, and Caroline Kennedy had published an open letter asking the Senate not to confirm him. Schwarzenegger has never publicly commented on RFK Jr.

Schlossberg first confronted his cousin in the comments section of InStyle’s Instagram on January 31, writing, “@patrickschwarzenegger now that you’ve invoked your family legacy and president kennedy—do you support [RFK Jr.] for HHS secretary?? Can’t have it both ways!!”

When Schwarzenegger didn’t respond, Schlossberg took the fight to his own page in an hours-long, profanity-laced rant. The influencer accused Schwarzenegger of using the Kennedy name for clout, asked the actor who he voted for in 2024 and warned him to publicly denounce RFK Jr. by the end of that day.

Schwarzenegger eventually attempted to message his cousin privately, but Schlossberg instead shared screenshots of the message notification, writing in yet another Story, “I don’t want you to talk to me I want you to stand up for what’s right.”

“Take down the InStyle video [and] take my [grandparents’] name[s] out of your mouth,” added Schlossberg. Schwarzenegger has never publicly responded to his cousin’s posts. The Daily Beast has contacted his representatives for comment.

His celebrity lookalikes

The Kennedy scion has merited plenty of physical comparisons to his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., and a host of famous handsome men. But Schlossberg has other ideas about his celebrity lookalikes:

“I don’t look like PENN BADGLEY OR ADAM DRIVER,” Schlossberg declared in November 2024. “I look like AUDREY HEPBURN. I’ve always WANTED TO LOOK MORE LIKE DAVID MUIR. But I am my father’s schnoz!”

I don’t look like PENN BADGLEY

OR ADAM DRIVER



do those people look similar to each other ? how could I look like either of them…



I look like AUDREY HEPBURN.



I’ve always WANTED TO LOOK MORE LIKE DAVID MUIR.



But I am my father’s schnoz !



More later… — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) November 7, 2024

His (imaginary) lawyer-client relationship

In January, Schlossberg had his own take on the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni that dominated entertainment headlines. The Harvard Law graduate repeatedly tweeted that he was Baldoni’s lawyer, writing “even the most heinous individuals have the right to counsel for their defense. I am not a hero. Im just doing my job.”

I agreed to take on JUSTIN BALDONI as a client.



Why ? FAIRNESS



EVERYONE is entitled to a FAIR TRIAL and ZEALOUS DEFENSE.



Justin has NOTHING to hide,

Justice will be his revenge.



After BOSTON MASSACRE, John Adams represented the British at trial.



Same shit, different day — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 2, 2025

However, given Schlossberg’s very real law degree, many outlets mistakenly took his tweet as fact. TMZ even reported the tweet as a real announcement.

Schlossberg later told Jen Psaki of the debacle, “The entire internet was flipping out of this, while I was focused on the change of administration and all of the serious things that were going on, and I thought, isn’t this incredible that our culture is obsessed with certain things and not others… How do I shine a light on that in a way that is like, totally out of the box? For me, it was, ‘Why don’t I defend the guy that nobody likes?’”

His thoughts on Jesus

Schlossberg, who was raised Catholic but also identifies with his father’s Orthodox Jewish roots, has some interesting thoughts on a key religious figure. In April 2024, the Kennedy scion took to X to share a musing about depictions of Jesus, writing, “Most popular guy of all time—not jacked. Toned, but not big. So my question is—did Jesus want to put on muscle but couldn’t ? Or was he lean on purpose?”

The would-be congressman signed off his tweet with a polite, “Talk soon, Jack.”

Jesus Christ’s body type — my thoughts:



Jesus was thin.



Most popular guy of all time — not jacked. Toned, but not big.



So my question is — did Jesus want to put on muscle but couldn’t ? Or was he lean on purpose ?



Talk soon,

Jack — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) April 8, 2024

His ideas for Trump’s ballroom

Schlossberg’s “silly goose” activities were in full swing just two weeks ago, when he shared his satirical list of ideas for how the president can use his planned ballroom.

After crossing out “work” and “government” as two possible uses for the space, which Trump demolished the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden to construct, Schlossberg mused that he could use the ballroom for “Parties,” “Putin’s bachelorette,” “WWE Monday Night Raw,” or “Hid[ing] cash.”

The Kennedy heir also used his post to get in one more swipe at RFK Jr. As the fifth possible use for Trump’s ballroom, Schlossberg lists, “Cheryl Hines wellness book club biannual retreat.”

Schlossberg’s content has pivoted in the weeks leading up to his campaign launch. He now seems to focus on short-form, explainer-style videos that break down various stories in national politics. He’s also made a point of aligning himself with establishment Democrats, publicly praising Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi across multiple posts.