Teen Charged With Parent’s Murder Claims He Was ‘Baptizing’ Dad to Exorcise His Demons
FATHER FORSAKEN
Plymouth, Massachusetts, prosecutors say a 19-year-old accused of killing his dad told authorities he was trying to save his parent from demons. Jack Callahan was charged with murder after his father’s body was found in a Duxbury park pond Monday. According to police, Callahan said he took an Uber with his father from Boston to Duxbury after not being able to visit his father’s ex-wife. When the two got to the park, the father, Scott Callahan, allegedly hit Jack multiple times. Jack then took his father to the shore of the pond to “baptize” him and exorcise his demons, dunking his head four or five times until he stopped moving, he told police. Prosecutors said Scott had previously had a traumatic brain injury, citing an abrasion on his head.
Jack Callahan is being held without bond pending a court hearing to determine his risk to public safety.