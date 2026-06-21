James Carville Issues Blunt Message to Trump Staffers

James Carville has a message for anyone still working in President Donald Trump’s White House: start leaking now.

The veteran Democratic strategist urged administration staffers to “save yourself” by disclosing everything they know about the president and the chaos allegedly unfolding behind the scenes.

“Save Yourself! Save Yourself, now!” Carville declared on the latest episode of his Politics War Room podcast.

“Leak, leak, and more leaks.”

James Carville has urged anyone still working in Donald Trump’s White House to start leaking now. Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The longtime Democratic operative argued that Trump insiders should be focused on protecting themselves before history renders its verdict on the president’s second administration.

“You just wait another six weeks. No one’s going to doubt me when I tell you: He’s going to be gone by April of next year,” Carville said.

“The fat b-----d is just falling all over himself, doesn’t even know where he is. He can’t get out of a chair.”

Carville made the remarks while discussing Regime Change, the forthcoming book by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Early excerpts from the book paint a picture of a White House consumed by leaks and infighting, revealing the power struggles and recurring crises that have marked Trump’s second term.

“It’s basically about what stumbling, bumbling, f---ing idiots they are,” Carville said of the administration.

The book will be published on June 23. Simon & Schuster

He claimed leaks have already become commonplace in Trump’s orbit, citing the steady stream of embarrassing revelations from within the White House.

“Look at the number of people that are leaking!” he said.

“They’re trying to save their a--. They leak what he does in his own bedroom. They leak everything about him!”

Donald Trump is the center of attention at his UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn of the White House. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Carville then turned his attention directly to younger administration staffers, urging them to join in.

“You got to get on the train,” he said.

“I don’t know why I’ve taken this interest in Trump, little ambitious, t--d staffers—but I am and I’m giving you a little advice.”

According to Carville, the officials who cooperate with reporters tend to fare better when historians look back on controversial administrations.

“When the history is written, the leakers always do better,” he said.

Paul Begala, former President Bill Clinton, and James Carville. Jemal Countess/WireImage

“You’re already covered in s--t. There’s no way. But the perfume you can add to the s--t you wear there is, leak more! Leak more!”

He concluded with one final piece of advice for Trump aides.