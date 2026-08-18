James Carville Schools Fox News Host With Trump’s Poll Disaster

Fox News host Jesse Watters was taught a lesson by former Bill Clinton aide James Carville live on air.

The Ragin’ Cajun appeared on Watters’ show PrimeTime on Monday to talk about a perceived shift in the political alignment of Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the possibility of her gearing up for a 2028 presidential run.

Watters teased Carville, 81, at the top of the segment, telling him he looked “great,” but “I wish I could say the same about the Democratic Party.

Donald Trump has been on a big economic push at rallies lately, as seen here at one in Michigan in July in a bid to turn around his flagging approval ratings. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

“Do you guys think that you guys should run AOC, another woman? You guys have not done well running women, James,” he said.

Carville clapped back immediately.

“Well, first of all, I don’t know if I feel bad about the Democratic Party,” he said. “We’re ahead eight points in congressional [polling]. Trump’s at 32 percent in the polling. So, I don’t know about you, why worry about the Democrats right now? I’m not. We’re gonna win the House, and we’re gonna win the Senate.”

November’s midterm elections are seen by many as a referendum on the president, who, since returning to office last January, has slowly tanked his own popularity, with his approval ratings on a steady slide.

Ocasio-Cortez is thought by some to be gearing up for a run. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A new four-day Reuters/Ipsos survey completed Monday found that just 33 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s performance so far during his second term.

An Economist/YouGov poll run from Aug. 7 to 10 found that among independents, Trump’s approval had slumped to 32 percent.

Trump has taken to labeling any poll he doesn’t like the sound of as “fake,” even when they are shown by his favorite TV channel, Fox News.

In a Truth Social meltdown on Sunday, the 80-year-old had been laying into Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream when he turned his attention to Fox News host Bret Baier, writing, “Brett B, and others, should stop showing Fake Polls—They’re just embarrassing themselves.

Bret Baier caught some flak from Trump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“It reminds me of the November 5, 2024 Presidential Election, just prior to winning IN A LANDSLIDE, including 7 out of 7 Swing States, the Popular Vote, 86 percent of the Counties, and the Electoral College, 312 to 226! President.”

Watters, 48, then went on a tangent, scrambling to score points from Carville.

“You’re not worried about the communists taking over the party?” he asked, referring to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb is among several DSA-backed candidates who have won primary nominations. Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

The group has enjoyed several primary victories this year, including Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania and Melat Kiros in Colorado, while progressive non-DSA member Abdul El-Sayed has also grabbed headlines with his win in Michigan.