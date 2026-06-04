James Carville Shares Theory on Why Trump `Hates’ America

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville has cited Donald Trump’s latest inexperienced hire in a crucial role as evidence that the president “hates” America.

Carville, 81, is a regular critic of Trump, who turns 80 this month. On Wednesday’s episode of his podcast Politicon, the Democrat expanded on his theory that the president is attempting to destroy the U.S.

It follows Trump’s appointment of federal housing regulator Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence this week, despite having no traditional intelligence background. He replaces Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned in May to care for her husband after his diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer.

During her time in the job, Gabbard clashed with Trump over his war with Iran.

Al Hunt and James Carville talk Trump on Politicon. screen grab

Trump ally Pulte is also retaining his existing jobs overseeing federal housing and mortgage policies, positions he has used to attack the president’s political foes.

Carville’s co-host, veteran Washington journalist Al Hunt, labeled Pulte’s hiring “absolutely laughable, if it weren’t so tragic.”

Hunt said Pulte served “as a hitman” for Trump in his role as a housing regulator and called him “a man of no reputation.”

“He is totally unqualified for this post,” Hunt said, claiming his “disgraceful” appointment details “the utter contempt that Trump has for the American intelligence community.”

The journalist also shared his theory that Pulte will potentially claim that “National intelligence shows that foreigners are trying to help Democrats win this election.”

U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte has now got another job. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Carville agreed that Pulte has been installed in his new role to do one job, which is “to do everything he can to f--- with the election on the behalf of Trump.”

“I always say, I don’t know if Trump is a traitor,” Carville said. “But he would do everything that a traitor would do. So if you were a traitor president, you’d put an idiot in [that role].”

Pointing out the major influence the director of national intelligence has over the FBI and the CIA, Carville said, “This is what you would do if you are trying to destroy the country.”

He added, “I fundamentally believe this, Trump hates the United States. And this is just more evidence.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump praised Pulte on Truth Social for his “has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets”.

Pulte, the grandson of billionaire homebuilding mogul William J. Pulte, pushed for Justice Department investigations into claims that Trump foe, New York Attorney General Letitia James, committed insurance fraud, related to her properties in Illinois and Florida.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod called out in an X Post the concept of Trump appointing his “political hatchet man” in his key intelligence role with “no relevant experience” while the U.S. is at war with Iran.

Axelrod then posted that Pulte is “an unqualified errand boy” who’s only intelligence experience is “spying on [Trump’s] perceived `enemies’, rummaging through their mortgage documents as head of FHA, looking for dirt. It was a total abuse of his authority there. Imagine what he can do as DNI!”

David Axelrod weighs in on Bill Pulte's new role. screen grab

Mark Warner, the vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Pulte appeared to have been selected “because the White House believes he will provide the narrative it wants, not the intelligence we need”.

“The president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution,” Senator Warner said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also called Pulte a “partisan thug”.