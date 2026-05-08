James Carville Takes Victory Lap Over Trump Supporters’ ‘Buyer’s Remorse’

Veteran political strategist James Carville says that even some of President Donald Trump’s own voters are fed up with his erratic behavior throughout his second administration.

Carville, 81, told Politicon podcast co-host Al Hunt in a video published on Thursday that the president’s own supporters are starting to have second thoughts about the man they put their faith in.

“People are so mortified about what he’s... going to pull off between now and Election Day,” the Democratic consultant said. “And you got to worry about what he’s going to do in a foreign policy arena between now and Election Day, because his swift and impending doom is coming.”

“I mean... he’s got to know that they can’t protect him enough,” Carville continued. “You can feel it. It’s not just that the polling is bad; you can feel it. I mean, you... walk around, and you can just see the anger, and the anger coming from people that you don’t—you would never expect."

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville shared his thoughts on his podcast Politicon. ICSS/ICSS

The former Bill Clinton aide said that while he was at the Kentucky Derby last weekend, he met with Jimmy Williams Jr., the president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, who said that most of the union’s members who voted for Trump have “real buyer’s remorse now.”

“[Williams] said their members... most of them did vote for Trump, and they got real buyer’s remorse now, which I think is a good sign,” Carville said. “I mean, now we know that young people are starting to have real buyer’s remorse, we know that there’s real buyer’s remorse among Hispanics. Apparently, among blue-collar people, it’s pretty substantial.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades for comment.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Carville, a fierce Trump critic, unveiled a new “nasty name” he has for the president in a video published on Monday, calling Trump “Scrotum Face.”

“Yeah, that’s what it is,” the politico continued. “You look like the backside of a nutsack. That’s what you are, Trump. No wonder Lindsay Graham’s always trying to lick your face.”

The president called out Carville by name last month in a 340-word Truth Social tirade, after the Democratic strategist suggested his party should consolidate power by giving Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., statehood.

“Wacko James Carville, a so-called Democrat ‘strategist,’ wants the Democrats to make D.C. and Puerto Rico States and, most importantly, pack the Supreme Court, putting 13 justices on the Court,” Trump wrote.