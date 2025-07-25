Carville Trashes Fox News in Network Interview Over Its Epstein Coverage

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville tore into Fox News over its lack of coverage on the Jeffrey Epstein saga while appearing on the pro-Donald Trump network itself.

During an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime, the host asked Carville whether former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is the “masculine guy” Democrats need as a future presidential contender following his recent fiery podcast appearances.

“Everybody in the world is talking about Epstein, and Fox is still talking about Biden’s memory,” Carville shot back. “I mean, it was so long ago I can’t remember it, to tell you the truth.”

Fox News has not featured the Epstein fallout as often as other outlets. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Watters then asked if Carville wanted to talk about the Epstein fallout, which has plagued Trump and his administration for weeks.

“I don’t mind,” Carville replied. “I don’t mind talking about Epstein. I don’t mind talking about anything.”

Watters promised they’d “get to Epstein” later in the show.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump are said to have fallen out around 2004 over a Palm Beach real estate deal. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Trump has been desperately trying to move on from the angry MAGA backlash after the administration decided against releasing more Epstein files, and confirming his death was not murder.

He’s also tried to drown out the controversy with recycled outrage bait and baseless claims, including accusing former president Barack Obama of “treason” in a widely mocked distraction attempt.

While there hasn’t been a complete media blackout regarding Epstein on Fox News, it has been notably quieter than other networks, and rarely mentioned on its primetime shows.

According to Media Matters, Fox News mentioned Obama more than three times as often as Epstein between July 18 and noon on July 23. The lack of coverage was particularly egregious on July 21, when Fox News only mentioned Epstein twice but discussed Obama 117 times.

New revelations surrounding Trump and Epstein, who were friends for years before the billionaire financier was exposed as a pedophile, continue to emerge even as the president tries to distance himself and downplay how close the pair were.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Trump signed a copy of his 1997 book The Art of the Comeback for Epstein with the message: “To Jeff—You are the greatest!”

Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump and Trump's hand-written message. Getty Images/.

His name also appeared on a contributor list for a book celebrating Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, where Trump allegedly drew a crude sketch of a naked woman.

The Wall Street Journal also reported Wednesday that both Trump and Bill Clinton were listed as “Friends” in the leather-bound birthday book compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving 20 years in prison for helping Epstein abuse children. Clinton also reportedly included a message for Epstein in the book.

Watters did circle back to Epstein during his segment with Carville on Thursday. The host asked the man who was pivotal in Clinton’s 1992 election victory whether Democrats should be “begging” for the release of the Epstein files.