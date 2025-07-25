President Donald Trump has called the persistent controversy around his connection to Jeffrey Epstein a “scam.”

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, the president claimed it was the “Radical Left Democrats” who were trying to distract from his political achievements by focusing on the mysterious Epstein files.

Trump has been attempting to distract from links to his one-time friend Epstein, which keep resurfacing. Last week, he raged against a Wall Street Journal report that claimed he had sent a letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday that allegedly included the line “May every day be another wonderful secret.”

President Donald Trump said it's not him who is trying to distract from Jeffrey Epstein. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

An angry Trump fired off a string of Truth Social posts, where called the letter “fake” and announced he was filing a $10 billion lawsuit against the publication, which is owned by another former friend, Rupert Murdoch.

After a flurry of Truth Social posts about trade deals, AI and Hulk Hogan on Thursday night, Trump once again waded into the Epstein debate, recycling some of his favorite catchphrases.

He posted, “The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history.”

The president continued, “They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM.”

The Trumps with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Trump then addressed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who visited Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell in prison on Thursday, where she is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for sex trafficker Epstein.

Blanche revealed on X that he will meet with Maxwell again on Friday and that, “The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time.”

In his Truth Social post, which followed Blanche’s post, Trump said, “As things are revealed and, I hope will take place quickly, you will see that it is yet another Democrat CON JOB. Hopefully, the Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX. Everyone should see what is there, but people who are innocent should not be hurt. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

President Donald Trump has addressed the Epstein files on Truth Social. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump has spent the week dodging the topic of Epstein, which has even seen some MAGA supporters turn against him.

On Tuesday, when the president was asked about the Department of Justice meeting with Maxwell, he told reporters, “I don’t really follow that too much.” He then deflected from further Epstein questions by mentioning an alleged plot by Barack Obama to rig the 2016 election.

Later that day, Trump posted on Truth Social, “We had the Greatest Six Months of any President in the History of our Country, and all the Fake News wants to talk about is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax!”

When the Journal reported on Wednesday that Attorney General Pam Bondi had told Trump back in May that his name featured in the Epstein files several times, the president let White House communications director Steven Cheung respond for him.