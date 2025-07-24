Joe Rogan Thinks ‘Crackhead’ Hunter Biden ‘Could Be President’

Joe Rogan declared that a former “crackhead” could someday become president.

The podcaster showed his support for Hunter Biden on Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, joking that the former first son has made “the greatest crack advertisement of all time,” before saying that he could run for president.

Joe Rogan says Hunter Biden could run for president. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“That’s the best ad for coke ever, best ad for crack ever, and he could be president, how about that?” Rogan said. “He could, like no bulls--t.”

“Hunter Biden, after all he’s been through, look, his dirty laundry’s all out there, we all see it, he was a freak. He’s smarter than his dad when his dad was young, and he was a crackhead,” he added.

Despite his dislike for former president Joe Biden, Rogan seemed to have a soft spot for his son following independent journalist Andrew Callaghan’s viral three-hour interview with the younger Biden on Channel 5 Monday.

“He’s not dumb, but he’s just a guy who, you know, became an addict, and that f---s your whole life up. You become a subhuman,” Rogan remarked.

Joe Rogan said that Hunter Biden's interview with Andrew Callaghan from Channel 5 was “the greatest crack advertisement of all time.” Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Comedian Joe DeRosa, who appeared as a guest on Rogan’s Wednesday show, noted that “when you’re an addict with money it gets real wild.”

“And your dad is one of the most famous people on the planet, that’s so crazy,” Rogan added.

In his interview with Callaghan, which is at 2.4 million views as of Thursday, Biden spoke out on his struggle with alcoholism and drug use, going into great detail about what makes crack so addictive.

Biden has also previously spoken out on his battle with addiction in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things.

“It’s the greatest crack advertisement of all time. If crack wasn’t terrible for you, this guy makes me want to try crack,” Rogan quipped.

Social media users and Joe Rogan would support Hunter Biden if he chose to follow in his father's footsteps and run for president. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“I’m not going to, don’t do it, I’m not giving any advice, but I’m saying, this guy, like legitimately this might be the best advertisement for crack of all time,” he said.

This is the latest public figure Rogan has claimed could become president come 2028, the podcaster also telling Democratic Texas State Rep. James Talarico on his show last week that “you need to run for president.”

Yet, Rogan isn’t alone in thinking that Biden has the potential to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Social media users’ overwhelming takeaway from the interview has been that they too would endorse Biden if he ran for president.

Channel 5 responded to an X post Tuesday reacting to the interview with Biden that read: “I promised to enthusiastically endorse the first Democrat to say something like this on TV so now i’m all in on Biden 2028.”

“I know most people are kidding but genuinely interesting how many people saying they would vote for Hunter,” Channel 5 commented.

I know most people are kidding but genuinely interesting how many people saying they would vote for Hunter https://t.co/gdUZK8FjvI — Channel 5 (@Channel5iveNews) July 22, 2025