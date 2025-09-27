New footage has emerged of former FBI Director James Comey, who was recently indicted in what many view as an act of revenge by longtime nemesis Donald Trump, making fun of the president’s obsession with him.

The footage, recorded in May as part of an upcoming original CNN series about the relationship between FBI directors and presidents, debuted on Friday night’s episode of The Arena with Kasie Hunt.

In the footage, Comey says: “Yeah, I’m still considered a villain in MAGA world. Hope I said that correctly, although I’ve offended enough people in MAGA world, it doesn’t matter at this point. I’m not sure exactly why that is.“

“I often joke I’m the relationship that Trump can’t get over,” Comey continued. “Wakes up in the middle of the night thinking about me and how I’m living my best life. I think it has some combination of I really have had a happy, productive life since then, and that I spoke out about him. And that despite their absolute best efforts, they’re never able to get me.”

Trump fired Comey early in his first term as president over his handling of the Russiagate conspiracy. Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

The president has had Comey, who served in the top role at the FBI from 2013 to 2017, in his crosshairs for years, firing the former director early in his first term over his handling of the Russiagate conspiracy.

On Thursday, it was announced that Comey had been indicted by a grand jury for obstructing a congressional investigation and making false statements.

The charges relate to a 2020 Senate hearing in which Comey is alleged to have lied when he said he had not authorized anyone in the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports.

He was also accused of “corruptly endeavor[ing]” to influence the congressional proceeding by making false or misleading statements before the Senate committee. Comey maintains his innocence.

“No one is above the law,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in her announcement about Comey’s indictment. “Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”