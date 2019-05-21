Jamie Oliver’s Restaurant Chain Collapses, Over 1,000 Jobs Now at Risk

Jamie Oliver’s restaurant empire is on the verge of collapse after reports from Britain said administrators had been called in to wind up the company. The Guardian reports 1,300 jobs are now at risk as many of the English celebrity chef’s restaurants face imminent closure. Oliver said: “I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade. I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.” Sales at Oliver’s Italian restaurant chain reportedly plummeted nearly 11 percent last year as it closed 12 restaurants and laid off 600 staffers. A £13m ($16.5) injection of cash from Oliver kept the company afloat then, but appears not to have been enough to save the restaurant chain.